East Texas' own Whiskey Myers to play Bonnaroo

The band will play the same day as J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, and Robert Plant and Allison Krauss.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2020.

From the piney woods of East Texas to the big stages in London and Paris, Whiskey Myers has made a name for themselves across the U.S. -- so much so, the band has been asked to play one of the nation's most popular music festivals.

Whisky Myers will play the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Friday, Jun. 17, in Manchester, TN.

Other major acts performing at the festival include:

  • Tool
  • 21 Savage
  • Ludacris
  • Stevie Nicks
  • Machine Gun Kelly 
  • Roddy Ricch

To get your tickets, click here.

Whiskey Myers began their road to stardom in 2008 with the band's debut album, Road of Life. Three years later, they racked up their first No. 1 on the Texas Music Charts with their follow-up, Firewater. 

The band has even been featured in the hit Kevin Costner TV show, Yellowstone.

The group now hosts their own Firewater Music Festival, that features tunes, vendors and camping in Kansas City. This year's event will take place Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. For tickets, click here.

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be performing at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year! Can’t wait to see you...

Posted by Whiskey Myers on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

