Whiskey Myers to play concert in East Texas

PALESTINE, Texas — East Texas country music band Whiskey Myers is coming home for a show in 2023.

According to the band, they are set to headline their Wiggy Thump Festival on April 15, 2023, in Palestine. Other acts set to perform include Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey and Sarah Hobbs.

The festival will be held at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena, located at 750 US 287, from 4-11:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Early Bird - $35

Advanced Tickets - $40

Day of Show - $45

Parking - $10

Coolers - $30

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold at the cash-only event. ATMs will be available on site.