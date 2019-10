WHITE OAK, Texas — The White Oak Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for damage to the Increase Church of White Oak's digital message board.

Police say the board was damaged between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the board is about $10,000.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call White Oak police at 903-759-0106.