White Oak High School closing until Sept. 9 due to COVID-19 cases on campus

WHITE OAK, Texas — White Oak High School is closing Thursday through Sept. 9 out of "an abundance of caution" because of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, according to an email sent to parents.

The school will receive a deep and thorough cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, according to the email.

All other campuses will remain open and if a student on another campus has a sibling at the high school, they can still attend school unless there is a case in their home.