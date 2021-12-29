OFFICIALS: White Oak High School senior died following accidental shooting

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, Tiffani Tant died after she was accidentally shot by a family member.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Police have released more information on the recent death of a White Oak High School senior.

The passing of Tiffani Tant, 18, was originally announced by WOHS Principal Donna Jennings on Facebook Tuesday morning. Jennings said Tant died following a "tragic accident" Monday evening.

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, Tant died after she was accidentally shot by a family member. Chief Freeman says the relative is a juvenile and their name will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Jennings says Tant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band, as well as an officer in the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

"We are heartbroken for her family, our student body and staff," Jennings said "Upon return from Christmas break, grief counselors will be available on the high school campus for students and staff. We ask that the White Oak community lift up the family and our student body during this very difficult time."

Bubba's 33 in Longview will hold a fundraiser in memory of Tant on Thursday, Dec. 30. If customer shows the flyer below or mentions the fundraiser during their visit, the restaurant will donate 10%of the customer's check to Tant's family.

Bubba's 33 says there will also be a large gift basket raffle from 5 - 8 p.m., outside the restaurant and 100% of the raffle proceeds will go toward the family.

Visitation is set for Saturday, Jan, 1, from 5 - 7 p.m. at McWhorter Funeral Home, located at 1074 SH 300 in Gilmer.