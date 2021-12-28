x
PRINCIPAL: White Oak High School senior killed in 'tragic accident'

Principal Donna Jennings said in a statement that Tiffani Tant was killed in a "tragic accident" late Monday.

WHITE OAK, Texas — A White Oak High School senior was killed in an accident, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Principal Donna Jennings said in a statement that Tiffani Tant was killed in a "tragic accident" late Monday.

“It is with deep sadness that we tell you about a tragic loss within our high school student body,” Jennings said. “We are heartbroken for her family, our student body and staff.”

Tant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band and served as an officer in the FFA.

