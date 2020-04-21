LONGVIEW, Texas — The White Oak ISD school board on Monday approved allowing Superintendent Brian Gray to make temporary changes to the grading policy because of COVID-19.

The virtual meeting was livestreamed to the district's website to comply with social distancing procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gray said the policy he wants to put in place is a pass/fail system that will not affect students' class rank.

