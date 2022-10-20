White Oak ISD to receive funding for school safety

This is authorized by Sen. Cornyn's bill focusing on mental health and student safety.

WHITE OAK, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that White Oak Independent School District will be given $500,000 to improve school safety since the shooting in Uvalde.

According to a press release, the funding comes from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which were authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.”