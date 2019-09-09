WHITE OAK, Texas — White Oak Independent School District will soon be on the hunt for a new superintendent.

Beloved current school leader Mike Gilbert will retire in December.

According to the WOISD school board agenda, on Monday, the board will discuss approving a request to seek proposals from superintendent search firms.

Gilbert has served as the district's superintendent since December 2006. He previously worked at Spring Hill ISD as the head baseball coach and high school principal.

The board meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the WOISD Administration Building, located at 200 South White Oak Road.