DPS believes White Oak man suffered medical episode before driving off roadway, hitting tree

Glynn Burch, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Longview funeral home.

WHITE OAK, Texas — An elderly White Oak man is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Gregg County.

According to the Teas Department of Public Safety, around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on W. Whatley Rd., just west of White Oak.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Glynn C. Burch, 88, was traveling eastbound on W. Whatley Rd.

DPS says Burch went off the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and then hit a tree. It is believed he suffered a medical episode.