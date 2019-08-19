UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A White Oak man will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly person.

The assault happened on July 31, 2017.

According to the Upshur County DA's Office, Linda Consla woke up to her dogs barking. Moments later, she moved toward the room where her mother, Arlene Yarish, was. Yarish had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

When she looked into the room, she found Donnie Hill, now 55, assaulting her mother.

Consla called for her husband, who forced Hill off the woman and began to fight him. During the struggle, Hill tried to stab and bite Mr. Consla. Police arrived shortly afterward and arrested Hill.

Hill pleaded guilty aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Hill will be eligible for parole in 20 years. If he is ever paroled, he will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Sadly, Yarish had passed away before Hill's plea and sentencing.

"We are thankful that this case was resolved today without a bereaved family being forced to relive the worst day of their lives," Sarah Lyn Cooper said. "We appreciate the 40 year sentences and we feel that justice has been served today.”