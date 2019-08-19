UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A White Oak man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pled guilty to aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person.

According to the Criminal District Attorney's Office, Donnie Hill, 55, was scheduled to begin trial Monday morning. However, he changed his plea to guilty before his testimony began.

The DA's office says on July 31, 2017, Hill broke into the home Linda Consla. She was woken up to the sounds of her dogs barking. As Consla began to search for the cause of the commotion, she saw Hill on top of her mother who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Hill had stripped Consla's mother and sexually assaulted her.

Consla's husband attempted to get Hill off his mother-in-law. Hill tried to stab Mr. Consla biting his arm, all while claiming that Consla's mother was his grandmother.

Sadly, Linda's mother did not live to see her day in court.

“We are thankful that this case was resolved today without a bereaved family being forced to relive the worst day of their lives. No one should ever have to intercede during the rape of a family member, and the Conslas handled this horrible situation with grace and kindness. They are true heroes in this situation. We appreciate the 40-year sentences and we feel that justice has been served today,” stated Sarah Lyn Cooper after the conclusion of the hearing.

After hearing the plea and the evidence in the case, Judge Dean Fowler sentenced Hill to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Hill must serve at least one half of that time before he is eligible for parole. If he is ever released, Hill must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.