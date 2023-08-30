East Texas native returns to hospital system he was born as orthopedic surgeon at Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute

“This was always the place that I identified with, that the 903 was the place I was always going to come back to," Dr. Trevor Wait said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dr. Trevor Wait has multiple ties to East Texas from being born at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital to graduating from White Oak High School.

Now, he's returning to the same hospital system where he was born to serve as the newest orthopedic surgeon at Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview.

He graduated from White Oak in 2009 and his family members continue to have ties to both East Texas education and sports as well as medicine.

One of his sisters is the head volleyball coach in Hallsville, his father served as a longtime coach at Pine Tree and Kilgore and his mom taught at Pine Tree for over 30 years. His wife was the 2010 state champion in the hurdles at Spring Hill.

His brother is also a pediatric orthopedic surgeon in Corpus Christi and his other sister is an OB/GYN in Waco.

Wait graduated from Abilene Christian University and went to medical school in San Antonio, where he completed his residency in orthopedic surgery, according to the Christus Health announcement. He also participated in a fellowship in Colorado, where he worked with Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies and the NFL’s Denver Broncos.



“I really got to see how sports medicine was done at the highest levels and really rounded out my orthopedics education,” Wait said. “I really got to experience how high-level patients were being cared for and got to see the process of medical care at professional leagues, which was incredibly enlightening.”



He plans to bring that level of experienced precise care he learned working with the professional teams to his patients in East Texas.

Wait is excited to come back to his hometown area.



“East Texas produces some amazing talent, and the unfortunate reality, in all fields, is that some of that just does not come back,” he said. “I was so blessed to have the education I did, to learn from some of the best practicing orthopedic surgeons, and to be able to bring that back here, where people deserve the same world-class medical experience as anywhere else.”



He's also looking forward to seeing the Lobos play.