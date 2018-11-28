WHITE OAK — White Oak police are hoping to catch a crook who broke into a USPS postal box between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

According to police, the thief pried the box open between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, stealing the contents inside.

Police advise if anyone put mail into the box in that time frame to ensure their private information is protected. They say to contact your bank if your account is at risk of being compromised.

If anyone saw anything suspicious, they are urged to contact White Oak police.

© 2018 KYTX