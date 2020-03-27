Police are looking for a man who held up a store at gunpoint Thursday night in White Oak, the White Oak Police Department reported.

Police said an employee at White Oak Food at 313 S. White Oak Road called 911 at 8:37 p.m. to report a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The man left and ran to the west after the employee complied.

Police described the suspect as being about 6'3" and wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and a mask over the bottom part of his face. He has a mole near his nose.

