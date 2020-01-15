WHITE OAK, Texas — The White Oak Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a burglary Wednesday morning.

According to police, a white Mercedes Benz is the vehicle suspected to be in connection to a vehicle burglary.

Police say the car appears to be occupied by at least two black males.

White Oak Police

The car has a moon roof and tinted windows. There is a bracket for a front license plate but does not contain one. The rear plate is there, but hard to see.

If you recognize this car, contact the White Oak Police Department.