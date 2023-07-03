Whitehouse boys basketball coach Michael Ostlund retiring from coaching

Ostlund posted on Facebook, “When we came to Whitehouse in 2021, I planned on finishing my career here and building a basketball program this community would be proud of I really didn’t think the ‘finish’ would come this soon. Over the last several weeks of the season, it became apparent that the current state of my physical health was not at the level necessary to accomplish what I promised to do back in ’21. The athletes in our program deserve to have a head coach that can go 100 percent. I gave all I had to these Whitehouse boys, tried not to let it show that I wasn’t 100 percent and did everything I could think of to get them in the playoffs."