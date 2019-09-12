WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Excitement filled the air as dozens of cars lined up Sunday evening for the drive-thru Nativity at First Baptist Church in Whitehouse.

"It takes everybody pulling their weight and getting it all together and hopefully, at the end of it all we have something that will just bless our community here at Christmas time," said volunteer Amy Culpepper..

However, this portrayal of Bethlehem didn't come together quickly, it took the help of 150 volunteers.

"It takes someone approximately two, three weeks to just build it, paint it, get it ready and then the guys for the past two weeks have been getting it out and prepping it to put up," said Culpepper.

"It's pretty cool that the whole community comes together to do something bigger than themselves," volunteer Tristan Tagert said. "You look around and everyone volunteers and puts in different things."

It's not just building sets and acting the volunteers assist with. They also lend their voices to tell the story of the first Christmas that visitors can listen to as they drive through.

"It's a free event that we offer as a gift to our community, to help them understand why we celebrate Christmas," said Culpepper.

This is the fifth year First Baptist has hosted the portrayal.

In addition to Sunday, the drive-thru is open both December 9 and December 10, from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.