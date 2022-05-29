Whitehouse community honors veterans with new memorial

The memorial was dedicated to a Whitehouse graduate who served in the military.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — To begin Memorial Day weekend, the Whitehouse community gathered Saturday morning in the center of town. Together, they held a dedication for a new veteran's memorial.

The entire project was put together by the Youth Community Council, a group of Whitehouse students. They came up with this idea to help honor veterans on this weekend. After a lot of planning, the final product was complete.

"It means a whole lot. I feel like we have a closer tie to not only the graduates, but also the city," said Jonathan Bush, Mayor Pro Tem of the Youth Community Council.

Many were in attendance, including families, state representatives, and veterans. A World War II veteran received a loud round of applause.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer is a veteran himself, having served in Afghanistan. He said he's proud of the community to see an event like this.

"We can never stop honoring those who serve. We can never stop honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Schaefer.

The memorial was dedicated to Nelson Trent, a Whitehouse graduate who died in combat in Afghanistan. Being able to honor a service member with such close ties to the city made it even more special for all those in attendance.

"To go and stand between our community and the evil that’s out there… that’s what this man did. He served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. The least we can do is honor him," said Schaefer.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley says this memorial exemplifies why the community is so special.