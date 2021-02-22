City of Whitehouse expects water boil notice to continue through Thursday

Updates from the city of Whitehouse should come each afternoon unless time sensitive updates are necessary.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — As water pressure continues to build, city of Whitehouse officials said Sunday that the boil water notice is expected to last through Thursday.

City Manager Leslie Black said in a Sunday afternoon update overnight the city was able to pump about 2.7 million gallons into the city system allowing city employees to begin providing water to distribution lines and some homeowners began to have water flowing around mid-morning Sunday.

Updates from the city of Whitehouse should come each afternoon unless time sensitive updates are necessary. As a reminder, Black said in the update that service will be intermittent as the system comes back online.

Due to low water pressure caused by multiple issues related to the extreme cold weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring area water systems to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

In a Monday morning Facebook post, the city stated the usage of water overnight was so great, their system was unable to keep up.

"We are again filling the tanks," the city said. "It is absolutely crucial that you conserve water and use for only necessary uses such as flushing and bathing at this time."