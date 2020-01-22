WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse native and quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, is set to play in the Super Bowl next weekend. In the absence of an abundance of Kansas City Chiefs merchandise in East Texas, Whitehouse Flowers is selling Patrick Mahomes themed t-shirts, bumper stickers, and more.

“We noticed that it's really hard to find Chiefs' gear around East Texas, so we wanted to be able to get some shirts in people's hands,” creator of the Mahomes t-shirt, Deidre Little said.

Little says it didn't take her long to come up with an idea for the shirt design, an illustration of Mahomes with his arms in the air above text that reads “BEL15VE,” referencing Mahomes’ jersey number.

“When I just started thinking about a design and who Patrick is, the “BEL15VE” just seemed to be fitting," Little said. "Pat is humble, and he's kind and, and he's a believer, and that's just special and, and so we wanted to be sure and highlight that and acknowledge that about him.”

In addition to the t-shirts, Whitehouse Flowers is also selling various stickers, memorabilia, and of course, flowers.

“We wanted to show our support for Patrick and the Chiefs with our flowers since we do flowers,” explained store owner Rebecca Priester. “We've got a flower bouquet that we're going to do a special on all the way through the Super Bowl, and $5 of [each purchase] will go back to his foundation.”

T-shirts are priced at $15 for youth sizes, $20 for adult sizes up to extra-large, and $25 for 2XL and up. Orders can be placed in person at Whitehouse Flowers or through their Facebook page.

