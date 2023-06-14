Whitehouse grad honored with prestigious Jackie Robinson Scholarship

Mereck Fandohan was one of only 60 winners who were chosen from 4,000 applicants.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A recent Whitehouse High School graduate is being honored as a recipient of an incredibly prestigious scholarship.

According to Whitehouse ISD, top 10 grad Mereck Fandohan was recently notified that he is a recipient of the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) Scholarship.

According to the JRF, scholarship recipients are required to perform community service throughout college, "as much to enrich their lives as to impact those whom they serve."

The JRF Scholarship Core Values include:

Discipline - Meet responsibilities consistently and commit to the diligence needed to achieve success.

- Meet responsibilities consistently and commit to the diligence needed to achieve success. Integrity - Always be guided by facts. Acknowledge the truth even when it compromises one’s own interests.

- Always be guided by facts. Acknowledge the truth even when it compromises one’s own interests. Humility - Recognize that we are all created equal. Be quick to compliment, slow to blame, and modest in the wake of accomplishment.

- Recognize that we are all created equal. Be quick to compliment, slow to blame, and modest in the wake of accomplishment. Compassion - Advance human dignity for all. Practice empathy and generosity toward others.

- Advance human dignity for all. Practice empathy and generosity toward others. Courage - Strive to abide by the core values, however difficult or unpopular.

Fandohan will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he will major in Computer Science.