Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold takes head coach position at Wylie East

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold is taking his coaching talents northwest to take over as head coach at Wylie East.
The news was first reported by Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football.
This will leave Whitehouse searching for their fourth head football coach in the past decade.
Gold was promoted to he position of head coach in April 2018 after serving as the defensive coordinator for former head coach Adam Cook for two years. Cook
Gold has had previous stints at:
- Irving High School
- Wylie East High School
- Ferris High School
- Ennis Junior High
Prior to his coaching career, Gold was a walk-on at Texas A&M before eventually earning a scholarship under former head coach Mike Sherman.