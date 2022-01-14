Whitehouse ISD cancels classes due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages

The school district will resume classes on Thursday.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is closing its doors through next Wednesday due to a high number of employees being out because of COVID-19.

The school district will resume classes on Thursday. Monday was already scheduled as a holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"This temporary closure is required due to a lack of staffing to provide quality academic instruction and appropriate supervision for students during the school day," Whitehouse ISD said in a statement. "This does not impact extracurricular activities."

Whitehouse ISD's COVID-19 testing center, located at 106 Wildcat Drive, will be open Tuesday and Wednesday for students and staff, and any students and staff experiencing symptoms are encouraged to take advantage of the testing.