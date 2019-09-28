WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation distributed $100,000 in grants and initiatives to teachers via their surprise patrol across the district.

Dani Cabielss, a first-grade teacher at Cain Elementary was surprised to receiving the grant.

"We got a check for incubators for our classroom for in the spring when we do the life cycle of a chicken," Cabielss said.

Teachers applied for these grants over the summer. Each grant is different, some are used to raise chickens while others are more traditional.

"We will be giving out different items for STEM," former president of the Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation, Maegan Schneider, said. "We have really anything that these teachers can think of that are going to make the classroom more amazing."

The grants give teachers the chance to provide students with the opportunities the school wouldn't be able to afford.

"This is one way that our community comes together and donates their time and their money to our kids and the future of our kids," Cabielss said. "To receive part of this just really excites me and makes me appreciate the community as a whole."

This is the sixth year the Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation has handed out these grants, they surpassed last years total of $72,000.