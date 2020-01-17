WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse Wildcats traded in the maroon for red and gold on Friday to show support for Patrick Mahomes as he’s about to lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

"I've supported him since the day he was born and to see other people, not even kin to him supporting him is wonderful a great feeling," said Mahomes' grandma, Debbie Martin, or as she says, his nanny.

All campuses were flooded with students and staff wearing Chief’s jerseys, hats, and even a Mahomes’ cereal box.

One student couldn’t decide which of his Mahomes’ jerseys to wear, so he put on four.

“Oh man he must love Patrick,” said Martin.

If you ask anyone at the school district who’s going to win the AFC Championship, the answer is a resounding Kansas City Chiefs.

Catch the AFC Championship Game on Sunday 2:05 p.m., only on CBS19!

