Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said Reck graduated from Whitehouse High School this May. He said those at the district are praying and thinking about the Reck family.

"Molly was a student that graduated this past spring, and was loved by her peers and involved in many activities at school. And it's a tragic loss for the community," Moran said. "And I know that right now, the Reck family is mourning and our prayers go out to support them."

Counselors will be on-campus for students who need assistance.