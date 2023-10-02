Academy Sports and Outdoors donates gift cards to Whitehouse ISD students

All seven Whitehouse campuses together received more than $3,000 worth of gift cards.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Academy Sports and Outdoors store surprised some students in Whitehouse ISD with free gift cards just in time for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The Academy store said the hometown of Patrick Mahomes has been buzzing and they will prepare to have the Chiefs championship merchandise available Tuesday.

In the meantime, students and teachers received gift cards. Whitehouse Intermediate fifth grade student, Kerran Freeman was excited to get a card to buy new Cheif's gear.

"Everybody is wearing Chiefs, we are all excited. A few people are wearing Eagles...I'm not happy about it, but we will see," Freeman said. "Thank you for the gift card I will use it. I'm going to wait until Tuesday and get some Chief's champion gear."