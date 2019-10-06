Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce Dr. Christopher Moran, Whitehouse ISD Superintendent of Schools, as the 2019 Regional Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Moran completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Evangel University, a private university in Springfield, MO. After graduation, he began his teaching career in various districts, including Franklin Road Christian School (Southfield, MI) and Ingram ISD (Ingram, TX.) Moran then moved to Whitehouse ISD where he began teaching World Geography and coaching a variety of sports. While teaching in Whitehouse, Moran continued his education and completed his Master of Education in Educational Administration and Professional Mid-Management at the University of Texas at Tyler in 2001. He then completed his Doctoral degree and Superintendent Certificate at Stephen F. Austin State University in 2005.

Dr. Moran has been employed in different capacities throughout Region 7 for twenty-five years. His professional experience includes time spent as a teacher/coach, high school assistant principal, high school principal, and eight years as a Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Moran will represent Region 7 in the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program. Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.

The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin on August 23-24 and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced September 21, at the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.4 million public school students.