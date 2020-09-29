Whitehouse ISD to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students from Oct. 1 - Dec. 31

Parents are encouraged to pre-order meals through www.schoolcafe.com no later than 8:30 a.m. each day.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Starting this week, Whitehouse ISD will begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students.

The program begins October 1 and will continue through December 31, or until further notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Remote learners will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost by visiting the Whitehouse High School Bus Loop, located at 901 East Main Street, between the hours of 12:45-1:10 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to pre-order meals through www.schoolcafe.com no later than 8:30 a.m. each day. Visit the School Nutrition Webpage for more information on how to pre-order meals.

If a student is not present to pick up a meal, the parent must show a student ID or document proving the student's enrollment (school cafe account/student’s birth certificate). Contact the School Nutrition Office at 903-839-5658 if you have any questions or to cancel a pre-order.

Families who may qualify for free and reduced meals are encouraged to complete a new meal application so their benefits for free or reduced priced meals all year long will continue when we are no longer allowed to provide meals at no cost.