Whitehouse ISD to offer free meals to all students

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse Independent School District will be offering free meals to students during the 2021-2022 school year.
According to the district, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.
A student’s household does not need to meet income eligibility requirements to get meals.
According to the district, while no application or eligibility determination process is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year.