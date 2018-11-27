WHITEHOUSE — A student at Whitehouse Junior High was arrested Tuesday after allegedly posting a threat on social media Monday evening.

The student will face charges of making terrorist threat. The school also suspended the student for further discipline.

"Mr. Ripley and his staff are committed to providing a safe and caring environment for everyone at Whitehouse Jr. High," Superintendent Dr. Chris Moran said.

There is still additional units stationed at the school for precautionary reasons.

