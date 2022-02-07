Man accused of killing mother indicted for murder

He has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $2 million bond.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse man accused of stabbing his mother to death in October has been indicted on a murder charge.

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, of Whitehouse, was arrested on Oct. 6 last year in connection with the death of Bernice Slabaugh, 60, of Whitehouse.

A Smith County grand jury issued the indictment during the Dec. 16 session, according to criminal records.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 5:15 p.m. Oct. 6 responded to the 20600 block of East Grove Club Lake Road near Whitehouse for a report of a son stabbing his mother. Slabaugh called 911 and said Epifano left the area in her SUV.

Slabaugh was taken to UT Health Tyler in critical condition and she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

After the vehicle license plate number was shared with other agencies, Tyler police officers stopped the vehicle on Golden Road and detained Epifano, police said.