Whitehouse man dies after 18-wheeler crashes on I-20 in Harrison County

The crash happened on I-20 west of Marshall.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Whitehouse man has died following an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Harrison County.

According to Texas DPS, on Thursday, around 11:41 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-20 west of Marshall.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2021 Freightliner towing a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 in the left lane. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. As the driver attempted to return to the left lane, the trailer began to jackknife.

The truck and trailer crossed both lanes of travel eastbound, the trailer striking the guardrail which separated the two. The trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in the south ditch of I-20. The truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the south ditch of IH-20.