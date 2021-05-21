Whitehouse man ejected, killed in 1-vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Whitehouse man is dead following a Friday morning crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 110 S., just south of Tyler.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a car, identified as Jerry Johnson, Jr., 26, was traveling north on Highway 110 S., when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle became airborne and rolled multiple times, ejecting Johnson.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.