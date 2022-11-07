Whitehouse man on death row makes new attempt to delay Wednesday execution date

Tracy Beatty, 61, has been on death row since he was sentenced to death in August 2004 for the capital murder of his mother Carolyn “Callie” Ruth Click.

As he's set to get executed on Wednesday, a Whitehouse man convicted of killing his mother is seeking to delay his lethal injection, claiming juror misconduct occurred during his trial roughly 18 years ago.

In a request to postpone the execution filed on Nov. 1, his lawyer Thomas Scott Smith said Beatty recently discovered juror misconduct, claiming one of the jurors failed to disclose she knew Click, who was a part of the "same social circle at a local coffee shop."

Smith said the juror failed to notify the trial court after realizing she knew Click. Beatty's lawyer has asked for a new trial has been requested due to the alleged juror misconduct.

"This Court’s intervention is necessary to ensure that the State of Texas does not execute Mr. Beatty in violation of his constitutional rights," Smith said in the motion to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Beatty's execution was previously stayed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is another attempt to delay or stop his execution. He filed a federal lawsuit two weeks ago against the prison system, claiming he hasn't been given the chance to have mental evaluation without wearing handcuffs while in prison.

His attorney states throughout the lawsuit that the handcuffs prevent doctors from performing a full assessment to determine whether or not Beatty has an intellectual disability.

Those who have an intellectual disability cannot be executed under the 8th Amendment through the 2002 Supreme Court ruling Atkins v. Virginia.

The lawsuit states Beatty applied for clemency, a process in which a governor, president or administrative board reduces a sentence or gives a pardon, on Oct. 19.

According to previous reports from the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Beatty killed his Click two days before Thanksgiving 2003. She had told him to move out of her home, where he staying after serving prison time for intentionally injuring his 18-month-old niece.

Beatty and Click had a tumultuous relationship but witnesses said she had forgiven him when he came to her home in October, the Tyler Paper reported.

In addition to strangling his mother, Beatty beat her badly, broke her bones and injured her head. He burned her items, stole her car and used credit cards to buy drugs and alcohol, according to court records obtained by the Tyler Paper.

According to the Morning Telegraph, Beatty was arrested in Henderson County on auto and theft charges and he told inmates he killed his mother. He asked investigators to let him guide them to Click's body to “get her out of the hole before Christmas."

"On Dec. 23, 2003, cadaver dogs found her nude, contorted body in a small, shallow grave behind her pale yellow trailer in Whitehouse," the Tyler Paper article read.

The newspaper said Beatty buried her with mothballs and garlic, covered her with cat litter and lumber, and tied panty hose over her neck and face.