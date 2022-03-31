Whitehouse man pleads guilty to attempting to evade paying income tax

According to court information, Klein's taxable income was about $538,188.07 for tax year 2016.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse man pleaded guilty Wednesday to claiming he had no taxable income in 2016 when he had over $500,000 of income that was taxable.

Anthony D. Klein, 47, entered a guilty plea to attempting to evade or defeat tax. He faces up to five years in federal prison.

Court information showed that during the tax year 2016, Klein filed a form with the Internal Revenue Service saying that he had no taxable income and he was entitled to credits worth $5,836.

According to court information, Klein's taxable income was about $538,188.07 for tax year 2016. By filing the return, Klein sought to evade and defeat the payment of income tax owed to the United States.

He admitted that the tax loss for tax year 2016 is $194,780; for tax year 2017 is $98,431; for tax year 2018 is $74,191; and for tax year 2019 is $36,890, for a total tax loss of $404,292.