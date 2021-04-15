Whitehouse man pleads guilty to two murders, sentenced to life

The Smith County district attorney did not seek the death penalty for the case.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Whitehouse man has plead guilty to shooting and killing two people in Tyler in 2018.

Harvey Louis Martin pleaded guilty to the two murders and was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the 241st District Court, according to Smith County judicial records.

The 2018 shooting resulted in the deaths of 25-year-old Krista Newman of Frankston and 26-year-old Caleb McGrady of Tyler, from separate gunshot wounds to their heads.

Harvey was later arrested after parking his truck outside the local police department and called telling authorities he needed to talk to an officer about a shooting, according to an affidavit.