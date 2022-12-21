Whitehouse mobile home fire destroys home

Whitehouse, Chapel Hill and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments arrived on the scene and contained the fire at 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A mobile house fire is engulfed by flames in Whitehouse Wednesday afternoon.

Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said local fire departments responded to a call of a doublewide mobile home in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle was on fire. Although no one was home at the time, one dog died in the fire.

Whitehouse, Chapel Hill and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments arrived on the scene and contained the fire at 3 p.m., Hogue said. The home suffered extensive damage and the Red Cross will help the residents.