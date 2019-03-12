TYLER, Texas — A Smith County judge on Monday denied a Whitehouse man’s request to lower his bond on a murder charge.

Judge Christi Kennedy of the 114th District Court denied Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr.'s petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

His attorney, Thad Davidson, claimed in the hearing that Reynolds should be declared indigent due to his family’s limited income and his being in jail for over two years.

