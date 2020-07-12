Whitehouse native Brittany Matthews part of ownership team bringing National Women's Soccer League to Kansas City

Majority-women ownership group will return the world’s best women’s club soccer to one of the country’s great soccer communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced Monday its board of governors approved an expansion team in Kansas City to begin play in 2021 and an ownership group led by wife and husband team Angie and Chris Long.

Another person who's part of the ownership group is Whitehouse native Brittany Matthews.

The move follows the winding down of operations by the Utah Royals FC. All player rights, draft picks and certain other assets formerly held by Utah Royals FC will be transferred to the new team in Kansas City.

“As a former collegiate and professional soccer player, I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis. I am honored to be part of an amazing ownership group that is passionate about the game and eager to welcome a NWSL team back to Kansas City,” said Matthews. “We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team – we want more championship parades in the very near future!”

Matthews is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The pair is also expecting a baby girl.

She was a standout soccer player at Whitehouse High School and the University of Texas at Tyler.

A forward, Matthews completed a stellar four-year career with the Patriots with 31 goals, 16 assists and helped the team to a 56-13-5 record. She earned all-region honors after her senior season and is second all-time in program history with 78 points and her 31 goals.

She then signed to play professional soccer with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland.