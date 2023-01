Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse High School graduate and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the club announced on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City Current play in the National Women’s Soccer League, joining as an expansion team in 2021.

Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.