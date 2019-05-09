TYLER, Texas —

The Whitehouse Police Department is saying hello to its newest team member Fildo. The K-9 started his first task this week alongside Sergeant Debra Daily. He is the department’s first K-9 since 2016.

"We're introducing him to the highway, so that whenever deploy him to do a narcotics search or something he wouldn't get scared,” Daily said. “Get him used to that noise and acclimated."

The duo, Daily and Fildo began a four-week training program in late July.

“It was more of me being trained than him,” Daily said. “They were teaching me how to work the dog and all the commands."

Fildo is trained on a number of different tasks such as sniffing out narcotics, search and rescue.

K-9 Fund Meter Whitehouse PD

kytx

"He's also trained in handler protection, where he is able to bite if it is necessary,” Daily said.

The department raised $21,000 in donations by various organizations and members of the community. After the funds were raised, the police department bought Fildo from Pacesetter K9 in Liberty Hill.

The department had decided it was time for a K-9 unit to join the team because of the growing population in Whitehouse.

Monica Ortiz Meet the newest member of the Whitehouse Police Department Fildo!

RELATED: City of Whitehouse parts ways with police chief

RELATED: Whitehouse Police Department K-9 Challenge