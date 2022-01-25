Whitehouse Police Department establishes 'safe exchange spot' for buyers, sellers

Who can use the "safe exchange spot?" Anyone, even if you do not live in Whitehouse.

Have you noticed more and more things are being sold through online platforms like Facebook Marketplace?

As this market grows, criminals have begun to take advantage of this opportunity as well. Most of the time when we sell things online, we do not know the person we are going to meet. This is where the Whitehouse Police Department has stepped in to help..

The WPD has established a location designated as a “safe exchange spot."

So, what exactly is a “safe exchange spot?"

It is a location that has 24-hour recorded video surveillance from multiple angles. This designated location allows for people to meet with others and conduct child custody exchanges, as well as purchases of e-commerce items.

During normal business hours, the WPD has staff available if needed. After hours will require appointments, as time allows.

The site is located in the parking lot of the WPD, located at 101 Bascom Rd. Those wishing to use the spot should look for the blue outlined parking spots and for the prominent signs for the safe exchange spot’s location.