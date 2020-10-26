Whitehouse polling location temporarily closed after poll worker tests positive for COVID-19

For other polling locations in Smith County visit www.smith-county.com.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The early voting location at the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association (TASCA) Center in Whitehouse was closed temporarily Monday afternoon after a poll worker became sick and tested positive for COVID-19.

The center, located at 10495 County Road 2167, was shut down around 5 p.m. for a deep cleaning this evening. The polling location is expected to reopen to voters at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, and continue without interruption for the remainder of early voting.

"Smith County will continue to take all necessary safety precautions at all polling locations throughout the General Election," according to the statement.