Whitehouse — Each person communicates differently, which can sometimes be a challenge. One special needs volunteer in Whitehouse is working to bridge the gap.

Riley is a 20-year-old special needs volunteer, who uses touchscreen technology to communicate with people. The device allows Riley to choose from a variety of different categories to share his likes and dislikes as well as his favorite music and hobbies with others.

During a presentation at the Whitehouse library Tuesday, kids were also able to ask him questions.

Whitehouse ISD teacher Melissa Miller said Riley's presentations are a great way to learn about others.

"It's a wonderful way to show that you care about people. You want to learn about differences in people and be more accepting of others and show kindness," Miller said.

According to Miller, Riley has given similar presentations to other groups in East Texas. Riley volunteers to help people better understand how others communicate.

