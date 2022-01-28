Whitehouse will soon be home to new Starbucks

Starbucks will soon call Wildcat land home with a location at 500 State Highway 110, across the street from Sonic and Brookshire's.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — One of the nation's most popular coffee chains is coming to Whitehouse.

According to Whitehouse mayor James Wansley, Starbucks will soon call Wildcat land home with a location at 500 State Highway 110, the former Morris Drywall location across the street from Sonic and Brookshire's.

Mayor Wansley says the company has begun preparing the site. The city will also work to make sure traffic flows easily.

This will be the first Starbucks in Whitehouse.

Tyler currently has seven stand-alone Starbucks locations and three within other buildings (Broadway Square Mall, Target and Tyler Junior College).