It is a day to remember across the nation, as people come together to celebrate veterans.

"Veterans Day is a day where we honor all those who've served our country in peace," Texas Representative Cole Hefner said. "And we honor those living and deceased.”

“Veterans Day is for me a celebration and thank you to all the men and women who've served in all the wars since the creation of this country,” executive director of TASCA Irene Stinson said.

"It's celebrating their sacrifice their willingness to serve. To hear what other people did. to hear them tell their stories. It's great,” Air Force pilot Jim Beggerly said.

That is the opportunity the 21-year Air Force pilot got when the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association hosted local veterans.

"Today is to celebrate our veterans and make the announcement that we are planning this in January,” Stinson said.

TASCA is planning to open a new building as a veterans support group, directly behind its office. The office will focus on supporting veterans who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.

"They don't need to have people watching them if they get angry," Stinson said. "That's what it's all about to make them be able to speak, to be able to feel better about themselves and to speak to people who know what they're going through.”

The idea came to her when she realized how many TASCA members are World War II veteranss.

"If we can provide just a little bit of rest while they're here talking amongst people who know how they feel or feel how they feel, that's what it's all about," Stinson explained. "It's to help them."

The veterans support group will be the first one in Whitehouse. It's set to open in January of 2019 and is available to all those who have served.

