Whitehouse to add Whataburger this fall

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The hometown of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get its first-ever Whataburger this fall.

Whataburger and its franchise group DKT Investments, which oversees several East Texas Whataburger locations, alongside the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ground-breaking ceremony on March 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the future site of the restaurant (1051 Highway 110 in Whitehouse).

“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” said Ray Haskins, chief operating officer at DKT Investments. “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”

When the restaurant opens, the newest Whataburger in East Texas will employ 50 people and will be joined to a Triple J C-store, the announcement stated.