Whitehouse expected to hire Barbers Hill offensive coordinator Kyle Westerberg as new head football coach

Kyle Westerberg will take over for Marcus Gold who left the district in February to take the head coaching position at Wylie East.

There appears to be a new head man in Whitehouse.

Whitehouse ISD is expected to name Barbers Hill offensive coordinator Kyle Westerberg as their new head football coach.

Our newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reports the hire is dependent on the approval of the WISD school board. .

“I’m excited to be the next Head Football coach for the Whitehouse Wildcats. I would like to thank Dr. Moran and all the Whitehouse administration for giving me this opportunity," Westerberg said. "I would also like to thank my family for supporting me through this process. There has been a lot of success in Whitehouse football and my goal is to take it further than it has ever been! I can’t wait to invest my family in the Whitehouse community and I’m eager to get started."

Westerberg comes to Whitehouse from Barbers Hill ISD where he held the position of offensive coordinator since 2016. While coaching for Barbers Hill, Westerberg led his team to the district championship in 2019 and finished the season as regional semi-finalists. In 2020, Westerberg and the Eagles finished the season as area semi-finalists.

“I am pleased and honored to welcome Coach Kyle Westerberg, his wife Lindsay, and their two daughters Parker and Peyton to the Whitehouse football family," said WISD Athletic Director Adam Cook. "Kyle has experienced a tremendous amount of success over his coaching career. He has helped rebuild the Barber’s Hill football program the past five seasons and we are excited to have him bring that experience and championship blueprint to our program and as we strive to build upon the foundation and tradition of DubHouse Football.”

Westerberg’s experience is impressive with more than 14 years in coaching, including previous stints as the Offensive Coordinator at Allen ISD, winning a state championship, and offensive coordinator at Arlington ISD. Westerberg’s prowess on the gridiron hasn’t been only on the sidelines. Coach Westerberg played football for Texas A&M University - Commerce, on a football scholarship. He previously attended Missouri Western as a member of the 2003 MIAA Conference Championship Team. Westerberg was also a member of the 1999 5-A State Championship football team and is a recipient of the Tom Landry Classic Scholarship.

Coach Westerberg’s hire will be confirmed Monday, March 8, at 5 p.m. during a special board meeting.